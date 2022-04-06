Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
WRTP | BIG STEP, MBCTC win national award (access required)

By: Daily Reporter Staff April 6, 2022 8:50 am

WRTP | BIG STEP and the Milwaukee Building & Construction Trades Council have been awarded the Mark H. Ayer's Award by North America's Building Trades Unions. NABTU announced the award recently in response to the ongoing work by WRTP and MBCTC to engage women in careers in the trades.

