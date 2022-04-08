Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Nate Beck, [email protected] April 8, 2022 2:07 pm

Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a bill Friday that sought to exempt certain construction projects from procedures for commercial plan reviews and approved a bill to pay for a new youth prison in Milwaukee County, among actions he took on 78 bills Friday.

About Nate Beck, [email protected]

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

