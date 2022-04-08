Leadership, collaboration key to the stronger, better Wisconsin we all want

For more than 40 years, Competitive Wisconsin, Inc. (CWI), a non-partisan organization, has been working to identify and help public and private sector leaders overcome major obstacles to a better opportunities in Wisconsin.

In that capacity, CWI has worked with local and state leaders on economic, educational, developmental, rural, employment and demographic matters. It’s now working with leaders throughout the state on something that touches on all of these areas and that requires an even more collaboration between the public and private sectors.

The challenge is easy to describe. Wisconsin lacks the workforce and population we need to support and build our economy, pay for essential public services and secure our future. On nearly any given day in Wisconsin, for example, more than 100,000 jobs openings are going unfilled. And, because the shortages are systemic (e.g., declining birth rates, aging workforce and low to negative in-migration) they can only be dealt with in the foreseeable future by keeping the workers we already have and aggressively recruiting significantly more people to live and work in Wisconsin.

Other states face similar situations, and the recruitment and retention of workers has become considerably more competitive. More specifically, the employment marketplace is now a “seller’s” market in which younger workers want good jobs in vibrant places and employers and leaders know they cannot recruit the workers they need unless they can compete when it comes to offering broadband, housing, early-childhood care and education, health care, transportation, a good quality of life and opportunities, energy and rural revitalization.

The COVID pandemic exacerbated this situation, intensified the competition, and left places in Wisconsin struggling to keep up. Then, in April 2021, local governments in Wisconsin learned that they would be receiving more than $3.2 billion from the American Rescue Plan Act. This meant that there would be an opportunity for Wisconsin cities, villages, towns and regions to invest ARPA funds in improvements that could leverage their existing resources and make Wisconsin better able to compete for talent.

Seizing this opportunity will require research, innovation, hard work, enhanced public awareness and, most importantly, leadership and collaboration. The CWI is now persuaded that all interested parties must not only cooperate with each other but also be in agreement regarding what obstacles and opportunities lie ahead; have identified mutual goals and priorities; and while understanding the need to take up each others’ concerns when possible, see achieving the goals identified as of paramount importance.

CWI feels strongly that the private sector must engage effectively with this opportunity. We, like local elected officials and other community leaders, understand that vibrant communities are essential to our efforts to recruit and retain workers and build our local economies. We have identified three specific areas in which we believe we can be helpful, including: 1) enhancing decision-maker awareness of research and resources relevant to their needs and options; 2) showcasing proven managerial analytical approaches for determining and assessing options; and 3) sharing resources and techniques with local and regional decision-makers as they plan, act and manage their ARPA investments.

CWI is now working with leaders from the 7th Rivers Alliance, the Wisconsin Counties Association, the University of Wisconsin La Crosse, Western Technical College, American Family Insurance, Gundersen Health System, Dairyland Power and others on an in-person and virtual-action accelerator dedicated to determining and assessing options related to early care and education. CWI is also now developing an action accelerator focused on workforce transportation with leaders from and in the Madison Region Economic Partnership and will be developing collaborations on broadband, housing, health care, energy, community quality of life and opportunities, and rural resurgence in other places around the state in the weeks ahead.

– Jim Wood is strategic counsel to Competitive Wisconsin, Inc.