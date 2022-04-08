Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Oshkosh contract under fire from House Democrats

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires April 8, 2022 9:13 am

Oshkosh Defense’s contract to build the U.S. Postal Service’s replacement truck fleet continues to meet with opposition, but the company is affirming its decision to produce the Next Generation Delivery Vehicle in Spartanburg.

