By: Associated Press April 11, 2022 12:05 pm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Another Republican has decided to retire from the Wisconsin Assembly. Rep. Tyler Vorpagel of Plymouth announced Monday he won't seek reelection this fall. He said in a statement that it's time to move on with the next chapter in his life. He didn't elaborate. Vorpagel has served in the body since 2015. Vorpagel ...

