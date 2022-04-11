Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Associated Press April 11, 2022 11:34 am

Wisconsin zoos and animal sanctuaries are taking precautions against the avian flu by limiting tours, closing aviaries and implementing other safety measures to protect birds against the highly contagious disease.

