Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Government / Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices (access required)

Biden waiving ethanol rule in bid to lower gasoline prices (access required)

By: Associated Press April 12, 2022 12:07 pm

President Joe Biden is visiting corn-rich Iowa on Tuesday to announce he'll suspend a federal rule and allow the sale of higher-ethanol gasoline this summer, trying to tamp down prices at the pump that have spiked during Russia's war in Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo