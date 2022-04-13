Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Building Blocks / BUILDING BLOCKS: Quarra Stone Company headquarters (access required)

BUILDING BLOCKS: Quarra Stone Company headquarters (access required)

By: Daily Reporter Staff April 13, 2022 7:19 am

LOCATION: Sun Prairie Business Park, 1700 Block of Columbus Street SIZE: Three to five buildings, including a 48,000-square-foot factory COST: $17.9 million EXPECTED COMPLETION: Late 2022 SIGINIFICANCE OF PROJECT: Quarra Stone now employs about 45 people at its current site at 333 Atlas Ave., Madison. The new headquarters will put it in a position to hire 34 more over ...

