EXPLAINER: Why Biden is allowing more ethanol in gasoline

By: Associated Press April 13, 2022 7:54 am

President Joe Biden said Tuesday his administration will suspend a federal rule that bars higher levels of ethanol in gasoline during the summer. The move, which Biden announced during a visit to Iowa, is intended to tamp down prices at the pump that have spiked during Russia's war with Ukraine. Iowa is a key producer of the corn-based fuel additive.

