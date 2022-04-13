Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Hebl becomes 7th Democrat to retire from Wisconsin Assembly (access required)

By: Associated Press April 13, 2022 12:19 pm

Rep. Gary Hebl of Sun Prairie announced Wednesday that he won't seek reelection this fall. He said he wants to devote more time to his personal life, travel with his wife and family and spend more time with his grandchildren.

