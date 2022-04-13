Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Lots of broadband money, but US extension hits speed bumps (access required)

Lots of broadband money, but US extension hits speed bumps (access required)

By: Associated Press April 13, 2022 1:53 pm

In the remote Vermont community of Victory, Town Clerk Tracey Martel says she's regularly frustrated watching a spinning circle on her computer while she tries to complete even the most basic municipal chores online.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo