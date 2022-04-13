Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Government / WisDOT gets offers for more than $160M worth of work in April letting (access required)

WisDOT gets offers for more than $160M worth of work in April letting (access required)

By: Nate Beck, [email protected] April 13, 2022 2:37 pm

Bids are in for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation's April bid letting, which sought offers for more than $160 million worth of work. Hoffman Construction was the low-bidder for the month's biggest job, offering $23.6 million for a project to rebuild part of Interstate 94 in Trempeleau County. The company's offer beat out bids from three ...

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, [email protected]

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo