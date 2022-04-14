Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Nate Beck, [email protected] April 14, 2022 10:01 am

The Associated Builders and Contractors of Wisconsin endorsed former Lieutenant Governor Rebecca Kleefisch in her bid governor on Thursday. Kleefisch served as ABC's jobs ambassador, promoting careers in construction, from late 2019 until last August, when she announced her campaign for governor. For eight years, Kleefisch was Wisconsin lieutenant governor under former Governor Scott Walker. Kleefish and ...

