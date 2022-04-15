Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Bids to open in fall for Lake Country Trail underpass

Bids to open in fall for Lake Country Trail underpass

April 15, 2022

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has announced that funding to complete a trail segment under a busy highway in Oconomowoc is available through the federal Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality improvement program.

