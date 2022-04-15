Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commentary / Expanding GFCI requirements in the 2020 NEC (access required)

Expanding GFCI requirements in the 2020 NEC (access required)

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires April 15, 2022 7:00 am

Looking at section 210.8 for the requirements of GFCI protection in all occupancies, I’ve noticed some significant changes that will provide additional protection from electrical shock.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo