La Crosse finds solar path despite ownership hurdle (access required)

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires April 15, 2022 7:00 am

Kari Lydersen Energy News Network, WisconsinWatch.org A lack of clarity over third-party-owned solar in Wisconsin has stymied cities’ efforts to install solar arrays on municipal buildings, but one city says it’s come up with a workaround that could be replicated elsewhere. Wisconsin utilities have argued that state law prohibits companies from generating solar power on property they do ...

