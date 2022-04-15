Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Government / Republican Hovde opts out of run for governor (access required)

Republican Hovde opts out of run for governor (access required)

By: Associated Press April 15, 2022 9:30 am

Republican businessman Eric Hovde says he will not run for governor this year, but he is considering a second run for U.S. Senate in 2024.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo