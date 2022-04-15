Torhorst joins Harbor District Milwaukee as CEO

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Reporter Staff April 15, 2022 4:05 pm

Tia Torhorst

The Harbor District Inc. Board of Directors has named Tia Torhorst as the organization’s new chief executive officer.

Torhorst brings more than 20 years of public service leadership experience in and around Milwaukee, having served in key roles at the State of Wisconsin Department of Administration,
Governor Evers’ gubernatorial transition team, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee, and with County Executive Chris Abele. She also served on the boards of the Wisconsin Housing & Economic Development Authority and Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin and is the founder and former board president of the Shorewood Farmers Market.

Torhorst will begin her new role on April 25 and will succeed the Harbor District’s founding Executive Director Lilith Fowler.

