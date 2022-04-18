Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Biden to require US-made steel, iron for infrastructure (access required)

Biden to require US-made steel, iron for infrastructure (access required)

By: Associated Press April 18, 2022 2:46 pm

The Biden administration is taking a key step toward ensuring that federal dollars will support U.S. manufacturing — issuing requirements for how projects funded by the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package source their construction material.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo