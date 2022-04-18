Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Tommy Thompson decides against run for governor

By: Associated Press April 18, 2022 12:46 pm

Republican former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson announced Monday that he won't run again in a bid to take on the Democratic incumbent in the battleground state.

