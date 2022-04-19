Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Associated Press April 19, 2022 10:37 am

The Biden administration is restoring federal regulations guiding environmental reviews of major infrastructure projects such as highways and pipelines that were scaled back by the Trump administration in a bid to fast-track the projects. A rule completed on Tuesday will restore central provisions of the National Environmental Policy Act, a bedrock environmental law designed to ensure community safeguards during environmental reviews for a wide range of federal projects and decisions, the White House said.

