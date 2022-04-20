Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Today's News / Biden launches $6B effort to save distressed nuclear plants (access required)

Biden launches $6B effort to save distressed nuclear plants (access required)

By: Associated Press April 20, 2022 6:46 am

The Biden administration is launching a $6 billion effort to rescue nuclear power plants at risk of closing, citing the need to continue nuclear energy as a carbon-free source of power that helps to combat climate change.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo