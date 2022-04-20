Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
BUILDING BLOCKS: F Street Development industrial building in Appleton (access required)

By: Daily Reporter Staff April 20, 2022 12:13 pm

The building will be an industrial precast speculative building. It’s meant to fulfill the need for new quality Class A industrial warehouse and distribution space in the Fox Valley market.

