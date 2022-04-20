Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Government / Wisconsin marijuana legalization proponents make case (access required)

Wisconsin marijuana legalization proponents make case (access required)

By: Associated Press April 20, 2022 11:43 am

Proponents of legalizing medical marijuana in Wisconsin made their case Wednesday at a public hearing on a Republican bill that's getting its first airing under the GOP-controlled Legislature, the latest sign of movement toward loosening the state's pot laws.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo