Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Community Development / Appeals court finds Brookfield overstepped in requiring developer to pay for street connecting subdivisions (access required)

Appeals court finds Brookfield overstepped in requiring developer to pay for street connecting subdivisions (access required)

By: Nate Beck, [email protected] April 22, 2022 3:21 pm

An appeals court on Thursday found the city of Brookfield improperly sought to compel a developer to pay for a public road through a planned subdivision in a closely-watched land use case.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, [email protected]

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo