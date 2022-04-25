Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Government / GRAEF to design options for Potawatomi State Park observation tower revival (access required)

GRAEF to design options for Potawatomi State Park observation tower revival (access required)

By: Associated Press April 25, 2022 2:22 pm

State officials have picked GRAEF to design options for a rebuild of a 90-year-old observation tower at Potawatomi State Park in Door County that has been closed to visitors since 2017.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo