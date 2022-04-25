Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Daily Reporter hosts Hard Hat Happy Hour (PHOTOS) (access required)

By: Rick Benedict April 25, 2022 12:31 pm

The Daily Reporter and Balestrieri Environmental hosted their Hard Hat Happy Hour on April 21 at Third Space Brewing in Milwaukee. About 55 people attended the after-work event, which was hosted by Balestrieri in celebration of its 30th anniversary.

