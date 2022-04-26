Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Kahler Slater partners with universities to form Collaborative Studio

By: Daily Reporter Staff April 26, 2022 1:44 pm

Kahler Slater, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign School of Architecture, and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee School of Architecture and Urban Planning have announced the formation of The Kahler Slater Studio, a new academic graduate studio offered to students at both universities.

