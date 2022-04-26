Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Milwaukee housing authority vouchers to help with 149 projects (access required)

Milwaukee housing authority vouchers to help with 149 projects (access required)

By: Daily Reporter Staff April 26, 2022 12:56 pm

The Milwaukee housing authority is providing vouchers for 149 projects needed for the construction, rehabilitation or adaptive reuse of affordable housing on the city’s near west side.

