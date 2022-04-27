Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
BUILDING BLOCKS: Lead water-line replacements (access required)

By: Daily Reporter Staff April 27, 2022 8:51 am

The village of Menomonee Falls is one of many Wisconsin municipalities that are replacing their lead water lines to reduce the risks of lead poisoning from drinking water. Milwaukee, for instance, has about 70,000 lead laterals that are up for replacement. Doing that work is expected to cost as much as $800 million.

