UW-Madison provost, 4 others names as chancellor finalists

By: Associated Press April 27, 2022 2:52 pm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The provost at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and four others from out of state were named Wednesday as finalists to lead the UW-Madison flagship campus.

UW-Madison Provost John Scholz was the only finalist from Wisconsin named by a special hiring committee.

The others are Ann Cudd, University of Pittsburgh provost and philosophy professor; Marie Lynn Miranda, a Notre Dame statistics professor and former provost; Jennifer Mnookin, dean of the University of California Los Angeles Law School; and Daniel Reed, a University of Utah computer professor and former provost.

The committee will make a hiring recommendation to the UW Board of Regents after collecting campus feedback.

Current Chancellor Rebecca Blank plans to leave at the end of the spring semester to become president at Northwestern University.

