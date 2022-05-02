Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / 1,000 workers go on strike at CNH Industrial equipment maker (access required)

1,000 workers go on strike at CNH Industrial equipment maker (access required)

By: Associated Press May 2, 2022 2:23 pm

More than 1,000 workers at CNH Industrial plants in Wisconsin and Iowa went on strike Monday in search of a better deal with the company that makes agriculture and construction equipment. The United Auto Workers union said the strike began at noon. This action follows a spate of strikes in the past year, including a high-profile monthlong strike at Deere & Co. that resulted in 10% raises and improved benefits for 10,000 UAW workers.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo