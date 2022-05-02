Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Evers launches his 1st TV ad buy of Wisconsin governor race (access required)

By: Associated Press May 2, 2022 11:58 am

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers on Monday launched his first television ad buy of his reelection bid, a $3.5 million effort that marks an uptick in activity in the governor's race, coming on the heels of other large advertising buys by Republicans in recent weeks.

