GOP gubernatorial candidate lived part-time in Wisconsin

GOP gubernatorial candidate lived part-time in Wisconsin

By: Associated Press May 2, 2022

Republican governor candidate Tim Michels defended his Wisconsin ties saying Monday he still votes and spends the majority of his time in the state, after a published report revealed his extensive real estate holdings on the East Coast.

