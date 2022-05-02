Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Hundreds of US urban areas will become rural with new criteria (access required)

By: Associated Press May 2, 2022 7:16 am

Hundreds of urban areas in the U.S. are becoming rural, but it's not because people are leaving. It's because the U.S. Census Bureau is changing the definition of an urban area. Under the new criteria, more than 1,300 small cities, towns and villages designated urban a decade ago would be considered rural.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

