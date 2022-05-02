Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Wisconsin Laborers’ District Council endorses Gov. Evers for re-election (access required)

Wisconsin Laborers’ District Council endorses Gov. Evers for re-election (access required)

By: Associated Press May 2, 2022 3:05 pm

The Wisconsin Laborers’ District Council officially endorsed Gov. Tony Evers in his bid for re-election while on a tour of the laborers’ apprenticeship and training center in DeForest.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo