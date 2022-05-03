Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Building Blocks / BUILDING BLOCKS: Proposed redevelopment of Green Bay’s 500 North Broadway block (access required)

BUILDING BLOCKS: Proposed redevelopment of Green Bay’s 500 North Broadway block (access required)

By: Daily Reporter Staff May 3, 2022 4:00 pm

LOCATION: North Broadway between Elmore and Bond streets SIZE: Six-story apartment building with 84 market-rate units ESTIMATED COST: $26,090,000 ESTIMATED START OF CONSTRUCTION: Late summer 2024 ESTIMATED COMPLETION: spring 2026 DEVELOPER: Barsan Corp., Green Bay LEAD ARCHITECT: Engberg Anderson, Milwaukee SIGNIFICANCE OF PROJECT: Barsan Corp. had obtained majority control of the properties on the Green Bay’s 500 N. Broadway block by April. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo