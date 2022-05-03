Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Report: Wisconsin refinery knew about issues before blast (access required)

By: Associated Press May 3, 2022 3:13 pm

Officials at a northwestern Wisconsin oil refinery knew about equipment issues years before a 2018 explosion there, according to Occupational Safety and Health Administration documents obtained by Wisconsin Public Radio.

