Building Commission approves dorm renovations

By: Daily Reporter Staff May 4, 2022 4:38 pm

The Wisconsin State Building Commission gave its approval Wednesday to plans for a new center for the visually impaired in West Allis and a renovation of a dorm at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

