Panel suspends rule regulating pool standards at Wisconsin rental properties (access required)

By: Ali Teske Ali Teske May 4, 2022 1:30 pm

Wisconsin homeowners are getting at least a temporary reprieve from a rule calling on them to obtain a commercial pool license before listing their pools or hot tubs on sites like Airbnb or VRBO. The Joint Committee for Review of Administrative Rules voted 6–4 last week to suspend a state rule that had allowed the Department ...

