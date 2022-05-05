Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Environment / HGA to perform energy assessment for Dane County (access required)

HGA to perform energy assessment for Dane County (access required)

By: Daily Reporter Staff May 5, 2022 11:46 am

Engineering design firm HGA will be awarded a contract to conduct the Comprehensive Energy Assessment of Dane County government facilities.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo