US added 428,000 jobs in April despite surging inflation

By: Associated Press May 6, 2022 8:46 am

U.S. employers added 428,000 jobs in April, extending a streak of solid hiring that has defied punishing inflation, chronic supply shortages, the Russian war against Ukraine and much higher borrowing costs.

