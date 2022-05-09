A. O. Smith’s Stern named Water Quality Association president

A. O. Smith Executive Vice President Jim Stern will become the new president of the Water Quality Association.

Stern will help the association grow through its new strategic plan, which includes advancing the knowledge and professionalism of industry participants, increasing advocacy and driving public awareness and knowledge.

In 2010, Stern played a key role in helping A. O. Smith enter the water treatment industry. Since 2016, he led the acquisitions of six North American water treatment companies, including Aquasana, Water-Right, Hague Quality Water, and Master Water Conditioning Corp, all manufacturing and distributing point-of-use and point-of-entry water treatment products.

Stern earned his BA from the University of Notre Dame and a law degree from Northwestern University School of Law. He also completed the Advanced Management Program at the Harvard Business School and currently serves on the Board of Directors of Badger Meter. Stern has served four years on the WQA Board of Directors, two of them on the Board of Governors.