State providing tax credits for $220M Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals expansion in Verona (access required)

By: Daily Reporter Staff May 10, 2022 11:06 am

The state is providing $2.5 million worth of tax credits to help fund the expansion of the genetic-medicine company Arrowhead Pharmaceutical’s operation in Verona.

