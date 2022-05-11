Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Top Projects of 2021 / Oriental Theatre renovation preserves distinct experiences for future generations (access required)

Oriental Theatre renovation preserves distinct experiences for future generations (access required)

By: Mark Hembree May 11, 2022 4:30 pm

Built in 1927, Milwaukee’s Oriental Theatre has provided distinct entertainment experiences for nearly a century.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo