Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Slider / US inflation might have dipped last month from 40-year high (access required)

US inflation might have dipped last month from 40-year high (access required)

By: Associated Press May 11, 2022 7:05 am

After a year of soaring prices for gas, food and other necessities, inflation may have eased slightly in April from a 40-year high, the first slowdown after seven consecutive months of worsening price increases.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo