Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / Top Projects of 2021 / UW-Platteville’s Boebel Hall project brings much needed modernization to campus (access required)

UW-Platteville’s Boebel Hall project brings much needed modernization to campus (access required)

By: Mark Hembree May 11, 2022 4:30 pm

Boebel Hall, the only science building on the UW-Platteville campus, houses laboratories, lecture halls, and research space for biology, chemistry, geography and geology departments. With no renovations since 1977, its labs and classrooms were too small and poorly ventilated.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo