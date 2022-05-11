Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Velo Village provides franklin residents with options for their active living lifestyles (access required)

By: Mark Hembree May 11, 2022 4:30 pm

Velo Village is a residential neighborhood in Franklin’s Ballpark Commons, a 200-acre entertainment and sports district. The village is composed of 265 apartment homes in five modern residential buildings. A stand-alone, 3,100 square-foot clubhouse offers an outdoor swimming pool, among other features.

