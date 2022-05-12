Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Associated Press May 12, 2022 1:11 pm

The state is providing as much as $12 million worth of tax credits to Fincantieri Marinette Marine to supports the construction of a building used for making Navy frigates.

