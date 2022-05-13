H.J. Martin and Son adds Secinaro, Micolichek

Tony Secinaro and Brandon Micolichek have joined H.J. Martin and Son as two of the newest team members.

Secinaro will be working as a billing specialist in the main office and Micolichek will be working as a delivery driver for the Distribution Center.

Secinaro previously worked as an accountant for ACC Management Group in Oshkosh, where he prepared financial statements for 25 separate entities. In his role at H.J. Martin and Son, he is responsible for the administration of the commercial billing and costing.

Secinaro earned his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration-Finance from the University of Oshkosh.

Micolichek most recently worked as a delivery driver for Birdseye Dairy in Green Bay. His duties at H.J. Martin and Son include transporting materials and assembling freight.

He graduated from Green Bay East High School and holds a CDL Class A license.