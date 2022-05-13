Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Trending
Home / TDR People / H.J. Martin and Son adds Secinaro, Micolichek

H.J. Martin and Son adds Secinaro, Micolichek

By: Daily Reporter Staff May 13, 2022 3:15 pm

Brandon Micolichek

Tony Secinaro

Tony Secinaro and Brandon Micolichek have joined H.J. Martin and Son as two of the newest team members.

Secinaro will be working as a billing specialist in the main office and Micolichek will be working as a delivery driver for the Distribution Center.

Secinaro previously worked as an accountant for ACC Management Group in Oshkosh, where he prepared financial statements for 25 separate entities. In his role at H.J. Martin and Son, he is responsible for the administration of the commercial billing and costing.

Secinaro earned his bachelor’s degree in Business Administration-Finance from the University of Oshkosh.

Micolichek most recently worked as a delivery driver for Birdseye Dairy in Green Bay. His duties at H.J. Martin and Son include transporting materials and assembling freight.

He graduated from Green Bay East High School and holds a CDL Class A license.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 225-1801 bridge tower media logo